Zapata County reports tow new cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two new positive cases have been added for Zapata County since last week.

That’s why county officials are recommending their citizens to get the vaccine.

Over 60% of Zapata residents eligible for the vaccine have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 testing will continue in their community.

Testing dates available for this week are Wednesday and Thursday, that’s May 26 and 27 at the Zapata County Pavilion.

Zapata Primary Care will continue with vaccinations all week.

No appointments are necessary.

CVS is also vaccinating, however an appointment is recommended at CVS.

