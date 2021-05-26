Advertisement

Agents arrest registered sex offender

35-year-old Elmer Lopez-Zarate
35-year-old Elmer Lopez-Zarate(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest nine undocumented immigrants, one of which was confirmed to be a registered sex offender.

The arrest happened last Saturday when agents apprehended a group of individuals who were traveling near El Cenizo.

Record checks revealed that 35-year-old Elmer Lopez-Zarate had prior convictions and immigration violations.

Lopez and the other eight individuals will be processed accordingly.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Norberto Adame Rivera
Jury selection underway for man accused in 2018 murder
Lea Rose Fiega won $1 million on a Diamond Millions scratch-off ticket in March. She tossed out...
Store owners return $1M lottery ticket customer threw away
Laredo receives first natural landmarks
Laredo receives first natural landmarks
File photo: Fatal human smuggling attempt in Big Wells
Man pleads guilty in human smuggling attempt that ended in fatal crash

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Jenny
Pet of the Week: Jenny
Fire on 359
359 Fire
Jenny the Kitten
Pet of the Week: Jenny
BP Agents Seize 272 Pounds
BP Drug Smuggling 272 pounds
Dilley County Traffic Stop Rollover
BP Dilley Rollover