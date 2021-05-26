Agents arrest registered sex offender

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest nine undocumented immigrants, one of which was confirmed to be a registered sex offender.

The arrest happened last Saturday when agents apprehended a group of individuals who were traveling near El Cenizo.

Record checks revealed that 35-year-old Elmer Lopez-Zarate had prior convictions and immigration violations.

Lopez and the other eight individuals will be processed accordingly.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.