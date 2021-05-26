Advertisement

Agents seize over 200 pounds of marijuana

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Agents at the west station foiled a drug smuggling attempt over the weekend.

It happened on Friday afternoon when agents responded to suspicious activity at a ranch northwest of Mines Road.

Agents arrived at the riverbanks and found four people that swam to Mexico.

Border Patrol was able to recover four bundles of marijuana that weighed 242 pounds.

