Boys of summer heading to south Texas

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The boys of summer are looking to make an early appearance in the Gateway City as we anticipate the high heat.

On Wednesday, we’ll start out in the mid 70s and see a high of about 99 degrees with little to no cloud coverage.

The heat is here to stay, we are expecting a high of 101 on Thursday and 101 for Friday.

Things will dwindle down but not by much.

On Saturday we are looking at a high of 100 and on Sunday, 98 degrees.

If you have any plans this Memorial Day weekend, hopefully those plans include, a pool, or a beach because it’s going to be in the upper 90s on Monday and 97 on Tuesday.

We’ll start the month of June in the upper 90s but it’s only a sign of what’s to come as we head into the peak summer season.

Even though summer doesn’t start until late June, here in south Texas it’s a different story.

