DPS seizes THC laced candy during traffic stop

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities are advising parents to be aware of drug trends that may be used to catch the attention of children.

This past week, a DPS Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black 2017 Nissan Altima on Highway 57 in Zavala County.

The driver refused and sent officers on a chase that ended after authorities deployed a tire deflation device.

Troopers searched the car and found candy that was laced with THC.

The driver, Bobby E. Molten, 25 was arrested for evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.