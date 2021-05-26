Advertisement

Food benefits program available for families

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer will provide food benefits to families who lost access to meals because of the pandemic.
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There is help for families who lost access to free or reduced school meals during the 2020-2021 school year.

However, some families automatically qualify and do not need to apply.

“Some parents who receive already the food benefits from the state, they don’t need to apply because they have it already,” said Rocio Moore. “For parents who do not receive, they need to apply but its going to start on June 2nd. We have the information in both English and Spanish. If they need more information, they can call us at (956) 473-6201 so we can guide them.”

For those that don’t qualify automatically, UISD says families should go through the forms which they can find on the UISD website.

