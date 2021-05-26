Advertisement

Happy Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day!

Proceeds from every ice coffee sold today will go to a special foundation
Published: May. 26, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating Iced Coffee Day by promoting a good cause.

Trianna Perez from Dunkin’ Donuts visited the KGNS studios to talk about The Joy in Childhood Foundation which aims to bring “the simple joys of childhood” to kids battling hunger or illness.

There are also several way local organizations can get a helping hand.

Groups can submit an application at The Joy in Childhood Foundation, which they can find here.

Trianna also got us excited about some exclusive summer-time specials!

