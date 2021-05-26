Happy Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating Iced Coffee Day by promoting a good cause.

Trianna Perez from Dunkin’ Donuts visited the KGNS studios to talk about The Joy in Childhood Foundation which aims to bring “the simple joys of childhood” to kids battling hunger or illness.

There are also several way local organizations can get a helping hand.

Groups can submit an application at The Joy in Childhood Foundation, which they can find here.

Trianna also got us excited about some exclusive summer-time specials!

