Laredo Border Patrol agent accused of human smuggling

The patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol officer.
The patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol officer.
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Laredo Border Patrol agent is arrested for allegedly transporting undocumented individuals for his own private gain.

The agent, whose identity has not been released at this time was arrested in Laredo on Friday, May 21 after being indicted by a grand jury.

The agent started back in 2008 and is currently in indefinite suspension.

This investigation is being conducted by the DHS Office of Inspector General and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility with the full support of the Border Patrol Laredo Sector leadership.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a statement saying, “CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission and expects officers and agents to adhere to the oath they take to uphold and enforce the laws of this country. CBP will continue to support the criminal or administrative investigation of alleged misconduct by any of our personnel, on or off duty.”

