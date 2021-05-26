Laredoan takes $10,000 top prize on Food Network’s Chopped

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo native won the $10,000 prize on Food Network’s Chopped!

Jessica Kuykendall, better known as Kirk, is a graduate of Cigarroa High School and works as an executive chef in San Antonio.

Now, she’s also known as a champion.

Last night she outcooked three other chefs to take the top prize.

In the PB&J episode, Chef Kirk used her mystery baskets to cook quesadillas as the appetizer, mole for the entrée, and churros for the dessert.

Congratulations to Chef Kirk!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.