Laredoan takes $10,000 top prize on Food Network’s Chopped

Jessica Kuykendall, Laredo native, starred in the PB&J episode and took top honors
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo native won the $10,000 prize on Food Network’s Chopped!

Jessica Kuykendall, better known as Kirk, is a graduate of Cigarroa High School and works as an executive chef in San Antonio.

Now, she’s also known as a champion.

Last night she outcooked three other chefs to take the top prize.

In the PB&J episode, Chef Kirk used her mystery baskets to cook quesadillas as the appetizer, mole for the entrée, and churros for the dessert.

Congratulations to Chef Kirk!

