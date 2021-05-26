LC president chosen as finalist at STC college
Laredo College may soon need to look for a new president.
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College may soon need to look for a new president.
This comes after South Texas College in McAllen announced Tuesday night that LC’s current president Doctor Ricardo Solis is the sole finalist in their own search for a new president.
The STC Board of Trustees voted unanimously to move forward with contract negotiations with Doctor Solis.
He was named LC’s president in 2016.
It is not clear when a final decision will be made.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.