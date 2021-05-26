LC president chosen as finalist at STC college

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College may soon need to look for a new president.

This comes after South Texas College in McAllen announced Tuesday night that LC’s current president Doctor Ricardo Solis is the sole finalist in their own search for a new president.

The STC Board of Trustees voted unanimously to move forward with contract negotiations with Doctor Solis.

He was named LC’s president in 2016.

It is not clear when a final decision will be made.

