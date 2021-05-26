Advertisement

LC president chosen as finalist at STC college

Laredo College may soon need to look for a new president.
File photo: Laredo College
File photo: Laredo College(KGNS)
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College may soon need to look for a new president.

This comes after South Texas College in McAllen announced Tuesday night that LC’s current president Doctor Ricardo Solis is the sole finalist in their own search for a new president.

The STC Board of Trustees voted unanimously to move forward with contract negotiations with Doctor Solis.

He was named LC’s president in 2016.

It is not clear when a final decision will be made.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Norberto Adame Rivera
Jury selection underway for man accused in 2018 murder
Lea Rose Fiega won $1 million on a Diamond Millions scratch-off ticket in March. She tossed out...
Store owners return $1M lottery ticket customer threw away
Warehouse catches fire on Highway 359
Warehouse fire causes major traffic on Highway 359
Laredo receives first natural landmarks
Laredo receives first natural landmarks

Latest News

UISD graduations kick off with Alexander High School
UISD graduations kick off with Alexander High School
Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer
Food benefits program available for families
Pet of the Week: Jenny
Pet of the Week: Jenny
Fire on 359
359 Fire