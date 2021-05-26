Advertisement

Nixon High School Robotics Team advances to state

The team is looking forward to competing at the State UIL Robotics Championship after having qualified for last year’s tournament that were cancelled due to the pandemic
Jason Gamez, Jessie Bryand, Daniella Caballeros, and Isaias Rosales
Jason Gamez, Jessie Bryand, Daniella Caballeros, and Isaias Rosales(LISD)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A group of local Robotniks is advancing to the State Championships for the second year in a row.

Last week, the Nixon High School Light Horse Robotics Team won first place in the Regional finals where they competed against 42 teams from all over south Texas.

After winning all of their matches in the preliminary, semi-finals, and finals, the team is advancing to the FTC Texas Robotics Championship.

The state competition will take place June 14 to 17 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The Light Horse Team consists of four members which are Jason Gamez, Jessie Bryand, Daniella Caballeros, and Isaias Rosales. The Robotics Team sponsor is Chuck Gonzalez.

Congratulations to all of these students on a job well done and good luck with their future competition.

