Nixon High School Robotics Team advances to state

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A group of local Robotniks is advancing to the State Championships for the second year in a row.

Last week, the Nixon High School Light Horse Robotics Team won first place in the Regional finals where they competed against 42 teams from all over south Texas.

After winning all of their matches in the preliminary, semi-finals, and finals, the team is advancing to the FTC Texas Robotics Championship.

The state competition will take place June 14 to 17 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The Light Horse Team consists of four members which are Jason Gamez, Jessie Bryand, Daniella Caballeros, and Isaias Rosales. The Robotics Team sponsor is Chuck Gonzalez.

Congratulations to all of these students on a job well done and good luck with their future competition.

