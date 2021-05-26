Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Jenny

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -In this week’s Pet of the week, we introduce you to one of the coolest cats you ever did see.

Jenny, who is named after the late Jenny Rivera is a three-month-old kitten who is looking for a new fur-ever home.

Best Friends for Life rescued her from the city animal shelter.

She loves all of the attention and she has so much love to give.

She is already spayed and microchipped and is ready for a new home.

For more information you can reach out to Best Friends for Life at 286-2375 they are located at the 2500 block of Gonzalez Street.

