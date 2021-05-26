Pick up a new hobby with Laredo Kayak

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re looking for something to do this summer, there’s more than just a walk in the park.

The Rio Grande is Laredo’s only source of drinking water, but it’s also a safe spot for paddling down the water.

A local business called Laredo Kayak offers guided kayaking tours along the river at Father McNaboe Park.

The owner says this is something you won’t want to miss the boat on this summer.

”It’s their river. It’s right here. It’s for them to use and for them to enjoy recreationally.”

Rick Rodriguez has kayaked hundreds of times and has been running Laredo Kayak for about six years.

He provides life jackets, paddles, and kayaks to those who take on the four mile, two hour long ride.

”Like many Laredoans, I asked myself, ‘what is there to do here in Laredo?’ And a light bulb went off in my head, and I said I need to kayak the river. I need to get on the river.”

Other than the fun the water sport brings, he wants to raise awareness about the river.

”We also like to debunk all these myths that the river has and the bad stigma that is has.”

The local business says they never stopped operating during the pandemic, but now they’re looking forward to a busy summer.

”It’s a great family activity. Kids can come on the river. It’s relatively low, and it’s safe. That’s why we bring people out here because it’s safe.”

Rodriguez hopes to one day bring a kayaking club to the gateway city.

Laredo Kayak operates throughout the week and on weekends, but they ask people to be there early in the morning or later in the afternoon to beat the heat.

They would like for potential kayakers to coordinate with them on Facebook ahead of time.

