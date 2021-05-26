Advertisement

Stash house bust leads to 85 apprehensions

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents and local authorities dismantled two stash houses and find over seven-dozen undocumented immigrants.

The first incident happened on Monday when agents of the south station and federal authorities searched a home and found 25 individuals living inside. Agents found an additional 20 individuals hiding inside the home.

Shortly after, agents encountered another stash house with LPD and Webb County Constables Precinct Two.

Agents searched the home and found over 30 undocumented immigrants.

All were taken into custody and will be processed for their immigration violations.

