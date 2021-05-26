Advertisement

Structure fire causes major traffic on Highway 359

Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A structure fire on Highway 359 and E.G. Ranch has caused the complete closure of Highway 359.

At this time, Laredo Police are not allowing travel to either the east or the west.

Cars are not allowed to go in either direction because the fire hose is laying across the highway for hydrant access.

Drivers are being advised to wait patiently until fire crews have cleared the area.

