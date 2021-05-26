Two injured after brief chase ends in a rollover

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop escalates into a brief chase that ended in a rollover.

The crash happened early Monday morning when agents were patrolling Highway 85 and Farm to Market Road 468 and spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Agents and DPS attempted to conduct a traffic stop however the driver failed to yield.

While trying to flee authorities, the driver swerved off the road and struck a fence, causing the vehicle to lose control and roll over.

The occupants got out and fled on foot, leaving two undocumented immigrants behind.

Dimmit County EMS arrived and provided medical assistance.

Fortunately, the individuals sustained minor injuries and were released from the hospital shortly after.

