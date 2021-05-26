Advertisement

UISD graduations kick off with Alexander High School

Preparations were underway Wednesday morning for Alexander High School.
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The first UISD graduation ceremony will happen on Wednesday night.

Preparations were underway Wednesday morning for Alexander High School.

After their graduates walk the field, LBJ seniors will be up on Thursday, then United South on Friday and United High School on Saturday.

For all the celebrations, the gates will open at 7 p.m. with the ceremonies beginning at 8 p.m.

Officials are also warning guests that there will be a lot of traffic congestion so they are asking drivers to be careful.

