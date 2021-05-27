Agents apprehend 145 individuals within the span of 48 hours

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement apprehended nearly 150 undocumented immigrants within the span of 48 hours.

Agents say the frequency of stash house busts is keeping law enforcement partners very busy.

Border Patrol, Laredo Police, and Webb County Constables dismantled four stash houses which resulted in the apprehension of 145 undocumented individuals as well as human smugglers.

Agents say these individuals were living in deplorable conditions.

