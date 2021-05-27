Agents foil human smuggling attempt at I-35 checkpoint

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Agents foiled a human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning when agents referred a commercial tractor-trailer to secondary inspection.

After a thorough search of the vehicle, agents found 40 undocumented people hidden inside the trailer.

The trailer had no ventilation, and no way for the individuals to get out. A mother and child were among those found inside the trailer.

All of the individuals were taken into custody for processing.

