Alexander Bulldogs; first class to walk the stage

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Alexander Bulldogs were the first students to walk the plank to mark the end of their high school years.

Dozens of Alexander High Schoolers crossed the stage to say farewell to the school year and ring in the next chapter of their life.

The ceremony was held at the Student Activity Complex with hundreds of attendees complying with social distancing and mask guidelines implanted by the school district.

LBJ seniors will be the next class to walk the stage, United South will be on Friday and United High School is scheduled for Saturday.

