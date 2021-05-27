City clearing 311 backlog of phone calls

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city is working to clear a backlog of 311 calls.

Hundreds of calls come into the city phone service every day and are logged into a system.

Calls about branch pick-ups or potholes have accumulated over time and now the city is working on clearing them out.

According to City Manager Robert Eads, many of these old cases had been addressed at the time.

”We just didn’t go back and check off the box, so we’re going to do that, but then moving forward we just have to continue doing that because it’s a great system but we just gotta use it right.”

Eads says COVID is no longer an excuse not to address the concerns of the community.

He adds that some calls do take time to fulfill or are not city related.

