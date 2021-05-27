Advertisement

City looking for volunteers for Light of Hope rememberance event

The city will hold a memorial remembrance event at North Central Park to honor the lives that we lost due to COVID-19
Light of Hope remembrance event(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend, the city will honor the hundreds of residents we have lost due to the coronavirus and they are asking for residents to help with the cause.

The city is asking for volunteers to help with its Lights of Hope, COVID-19 remembrance event.

Volunteers with help with the event set up, ushering attendees to their circles, greeters, and a post-event clean-up crew.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can click here.

The Lights of Hope event is scheduled for this Saturday, May 29th at North Central Park.

For more information, you can call 956-794-1650.

