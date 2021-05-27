City sales tax shows improvements

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The comptroller’s retail report for March, which shows retail sales activity for the City of Laredo, reports collecting 5 million in sales taxes which is the most ever collected by the city in one month.

Laredo retail sales increased by more than 40% in March, reaching record levels and shot up nearly 50% over the month in 2020.

City leaders believe it’s a sign of things to come.

“Sales tax are doing very well this fiscal year. We budget very conservatively for the following year, but this year we’re doing almost 3 million dollars ahead of what he had budgeted-looks like we’re in a road towards recovery.”

The sound to recovery is echoing in cash registers across the gateway city.

“But during to the pandemic, we got affected really bad for 3-4 million dollars decrease from what was budgeted, but like I said businesses are opening up,” said budget director Gilberto Sanchez, Jr. “People are going and that’s what was reflected in our latest collection. We collected 4 million which is first time in the history of our city that we collected.”

Monthly sales taxes have never surpassed $4.8 million. According to the city, Laredo is about 9% ahead of the last year primarily on the strength of the latest report.

Even with restrictions in still in place at the international bridges, the uptick in business here in the City of Laredo is already bringing new hope for in the downtown area.

“We were down anywhere between 7 and 10% on our retail sales tax over the last year we’ve had the pandemic and the bridges had the restrictions, but now we’ve been able to make that up and hopefully once the bridges open which we’ve advocating for... with Washington and Mexico City not listening to us. We’d like to see that bonus of extra traffic,” said Teclo J. Garcia, economic development director.

“The base is retail. I know there is problems with retail all along the U.S. we get shifted in retail and established businesses, like your H-E-B, Walmart, and Target, we’re glad about that here in Laredo.”

Many of the cities across the state are reporting between 20% to 40% gains as Texans received stimulus checks, received vaccinations and started to resume their approach to normalcy.

Historically, the months of November and December record the highest retail sales taxes.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.