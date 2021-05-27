Advertisement

Crews working on repaving Gale Street

(Source: AP Graphics)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A maintenance project in central Laredo may hinder your morning commute.

City crews are currently repaving the streets between Gale and McPherson as well as West Drive.

During this time, the area has bee close to the traveling public.

Laredo Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to get to their destination.

