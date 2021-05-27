Advertisement

CVS offering vacations, prizes for COVID-19 vaccinations

CVS is offering incentives for those who get the COVID-19 vaccine.
CVS is offering incentives for those who get the COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health is betting a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl, a Bermuda vacation or cash prizes will bring in more customers for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The drugstore chain officials say they’ll launch a sweepstakes on June 1 with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get shots through CVS or register for them. Other prizes include cash giveaways, Target gift cards, trips to Miami and stays in Wyndham hotels.

Customers ages 18 and older can enter the sweepstakes, which will run until July 10.

The CVS Health announcement comes as the pace of vaccinations begins to lag nationally, and several states have created lottery prizes to entice residents to get shots.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of delivering at least one dose of vaccine to 70% of adult Americans by July 4 and fully vaccinating at least 160 million by then.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer
Food benefits program available for families
The patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol officer.
Laredo Border Patrol agent accused of human smuggling
Jessica Kuykendall, native Laredoan, Wins Chopped episode!
Laredoan takes $10,000 top prize on Food Network’s Chopped
Accident reported on Clark
Accident reported on Clark and Logan

Latest News

FILE - A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the...
First quarter GDP unchanged at robust 6.4% annual rate
(Source: AP Graphics)
Crews working on repaving Gale Street
FILE - Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa.,...
US jobless claims fall to 406,000, a new pandemic low
In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
GOP set to block Jan. 6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight