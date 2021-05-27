Graduations for LISD begin on Thursday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD is not the only school district preparing for graduation season.

The pandemic changed how events like graduations took place, but this time around both school districts are slowly going back to normal.

Laredo’s oldest school district says they are excited for this week’s ceremonies.

1,500 of LISD’s high school seniors will walk the stage at Shirley Field.

Health screenings will be at the gates upon entering.

Seniors can invite up to four guests, and as seniors sit at the center their guests are allowed to choose any side of the field.

Graduates and guests are still required to wear face masks during the event and those walking the stage will be receiving their diploma along with additional awards.

As LISD is expecting double the amount of people compared to last year’s graduation ceremonies, they say it’s not as concerning for the district this time around as they feel more relaxed about social distancing now.

“It’s just a feeling of elation right now,” said Veronica Castillon. “Everyone is very pleased. We’ve come to the end of our school year. And we’re very happy for our students who have worked so hard. They’ve zoomed in every day to their classes. They finished and now they’re ready to cross the stage with their diplomas.”

Each of the four ceremonies are expected to last no more than 90 minutes and they will be live streamed on the district’s social media pages.

As for Harmony Public Schools, they will also be holding their graduation for both middle and high school seniors.

That’s happening this Friday at the Uni Trade Stadium.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.