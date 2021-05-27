Advertisement

High Schools proceed with commencement ceremonies

File photo: LISD Graduation
File photo: LISD Graduation(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -LISD students are getting ready to close the book on their high school years, as they get ready to graduate.

LISD will kick off its graduation ceremonies with Hector J. Garcia Early College High School taking the stage.

The event gets underway at 6 pm. at the TAMIU Kinesiology building.

Meanwhile, UISD will proceed with its ceremonies with the LBJ Wolves taking the field at the SAC at 8 p.m.

Both school districts are asking guests and graduates to practice social distancing, wear a face covering and to abide by all the entry requirements.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

