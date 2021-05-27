Advertisement

Kroger announces $1M cash prizes, year of free groceries to reward vaccinations

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Kroger announced a new effort in collaboration with the Biden administration to encourage more Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The #CommunityImmunity campaign launches next week and includes five $1 million payouts and 50 chances for a year of free groceries.

Kroger will announce more details including prizes, official rules and eligibility when the giveaway begins.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer
Food benefits program available for families
The patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol officer.
Laredo Border Patrol agent accused of human smuggling
Jessica Kuykendall, native Laredoan, Wins Chopped episode!
Laredoan takes $10,000 top prize on Food Network’s Chopped
Chef Jesse Kuykendall
Laredo native wins grand prize on ‘Chopped’

Latest News

The names of the nine victims in the San Jose mass shooting have been released.
Victims of shooting recalled as loving, kind-hearted, heroic
In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo, Patrisse Cullors poses for a portrait to promote a film...
BLM’s Patrisse Cullors to step down from movement foundation
Barak Obama says "institutional role" constrained his comments on Ferguson and Trayvon Martin...
Obama: Role limited remarks on Ferguson, Trayvon
In this Dec. 28, 2009 photo provided by Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Stephanie Davis, she holds a...
Deep-rooted racism, discrimination permeate US military, service members say