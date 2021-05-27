Advertisement

Laredo Cultural District taking over Casa Ortiz Building

On June first, non-profit Laredo cultural district will take over the property and breathe new life.
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Texas historic landmark that sits in the heart of Laredo will soon have a new tenant.

Webb County, the building’s owner, agreed to lease out the space to local non-profit Laredo cultural district.

Casa Ortiz, built in the 1800′s and recorded as a Texas historic landmark in 1964, will no longer sit empty and unused.

The organization’s President Telissa Lueckenotte Molano says it was Webb County who approached them about the idea when they were getting the cultural district started.

“In conjunction with some third party funding, they asked us if we would take the opportunity to look at Casa Ortiz and see if it would be a space that the cultural district could work out of and of course it’s a gorgeous building and it’s in a prominent place and it’s in the heart of the cultural district.”

Molano says with other organizations like Webb County Heritage Foundation and Laredo Center of the Arts, they hope this space will amplify the arts and culture energy.

“By being there in the district we’ll be able to have a place where we can invite people in. Obviously have art and cultural showings and exhibitions, as well as be able to have classrooms and outreach and just kind of a center for nonprofits that don’t have a home, they’ll have a place to belong.”

The building is in a state of disrepair.

Webb County says there are structural issues and lead paint that needs to be removed.

The organization will be working with the county to fix those issues and in the meantime they’ll be utilizing portion of the building that is in good shape.

The lease agreement will be for five years.

The non-profit will be in charge of maintenance on the property like mowing the grass.

