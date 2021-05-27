Laredo native wins grand prize on ‘Chopped’

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re a fan of Food Network’s show “Chopped, maybe you’ve heard the news, and if you haven’t... spoiler alert!

A Laredo native and current San Antonio chef won big after three rounds of intense competition.

Some say the universal love language is food, and Chef Jesse Kuykendall can agree.

Using her love for food and passion for the craft, she outcooked three other chefs to take home the grand prize of $10,000.

”Being that duck in the middle of the lake, you’re calm on the top, and you’re paddling like crazy at the bottom.”

That’s how Chef Kuykendall described her experience competing on “Chopped” against three other top-notch chefs.

Putting her skills to the test in three rounds of cooking quesadillas for the appetizer, mole as the entree, and churros for dessert, using four mystery ingredients for judges to taste.

It was an all-day affair.

”I was really stressed. I was like, ‘man, if I don’t make it...’ and then I still have to wait another two hours to be there thinking how I could’ve done this or I could’ve done this differently.”

Chef Kuykendall owns a restaurant and food truck called Milpa in San Antonio in addition to being executive chef at Hotel Havana.

The pandemic forcing chefs and the restaurant industry to go on somewhat of a hiatus.

”That was stressful because we took all that time to be away from COVID, from restaurants, from hotels, and I focused more on my mental health at that time. I had put the whole cooking aspect in the background for a minute, and all of a sudden I’m getting called again, and it’s about setting yourself up mentally. The stress is back.”

Originally planning to film in March 2020, competition day was pushed to November of last year.

Chef Kuykendall says keeping that secret was hard, but seeing her loved ones’ reactions at their watch party tuesday night… well that was priceless.

”It’s kind of like cooking. When you cook for yourself and then you cook for others, and you see them smile. That’s another reward you get. It’s something that I love doing.”

She says her mom is a big inspiration in her life and her career, influencing her cooking from dishes like mole to tamales.

Chef Kuykendall actually serves five pound tamales at her restaurant, which is what landed her in Forbes magazine.

