Man accused of robbing convenience store arrested

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is facing time for a crime that took place in central Laredo.

Reynaldo Arnulfo Arevalo, 34, was arrested for allegedly robbing a convenience store earlier this month.

It happened on May 16th at the 700 block of Guadalupe Street.

Police met with the victim who stated that a man entered the store, pointed a gun at him, took the money and ran.

The investigation revealed Arevalo was the prime suspect.

He was arrested with a bond set at $85,000.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.