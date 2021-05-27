Man accused of robbing convenience store arrested
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is facing time for a crime that took place in central Laredo.
Reynaldo Arnulfo Arevalo, 34, was arrested for allegedly robbing a convenience store earlier this month.
It happened on May 16th at the 700 block of Guadalupe Street.
Police met with the victim who stated that a man entered the store, pointed a gun at him, took the money and ran.
The investigation revealed Arevalo was the prime suspect.
He was arrested with a bond set at $85,000.
