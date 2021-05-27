Advertisement

Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested following an attempted kidnapping of a seven-year-old boy from near the entrance to Walmart on New Pointe Boulevard in Leland shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Leland Police responded to a reported kidnapping at 4:07 p.m. after several calls from people who witnessed a man attempting to take a child who was near one of the entrances to the store.

As the man attempted to carry the child away, the child’s mother was able to grab her child’s leg and prevent the abduction. The incident was caught on surveillance video, which was released on Thursday.

WATCH: The Leland Police Department released surveillance video that it says shows the attempted abduction of a child Wednesday at Walmart. https://bit.ly/3fTVUXn (Source: @Leland NC Police Department)

Posted by WECT News on Thursday, May 27, 2021

Police arrived on the scene at approximately 4:12 p.m. and arrested D’Vonta Robbins.

He was charged with the following:

  • second-degree kidnapping
  • assault on a child under the age of 12
  • resist, delay, and obstruct a law enforcement officer

He is being held under a $75,000 bond.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police say this appears to be an isolated incident. The Leland Police Department encourages the public to always remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Leland Police Department at 910-371-1100

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer
Food benefits program available for families
The patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol officer.
Laredo Border Patrol agent accused of human smuggling
Jessica Kuykendall, native Laredoan, Wins Chopped episode!
Laredoan takes $10,000 top prize on Food Network’s Chopped
Accident reported on Clark
Accident reported on Clark and Logan

Latest News

Fallen Officer Brian Sicknick's mother: He was just doing his job and he got caught up in it,...
Mother of fallen Capitol officer: He was doing his job
FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as...
GOP offers $928B on infrastructure, funded with COVID aid
An Iowa man delivers coffee with his 11-year-old pug.
‘It’s a great time’: Man brings pug along for coffee deliveries on bike
In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
GOP set to block Jan. 6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight
An 8-year-old caught his first bass, and his reaction is priceless.
PURE JOY: Watch this child’s priceless reaction to catching his first bass