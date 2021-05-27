Advertisement

Man wanted for allegedly stealing mail

27-year-old Florentino Martinez
27-year-old Florentino Martinez(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of stealing mail.

Laredo Police need your help looking for 27-year-old Florentino Martinez.

He is roughly five feet, eight inches, weighs about 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information regarding Martinez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer
Food benefits program available for families
The patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol officer.
Laredo Border Patrol agent accused of human smuggling
Jessica Kuykendall, native Laredoan, Wins Chopped episode!
Laredoan takes $10,000 top prize on Food Network’s Chopped
Accident reported on Clark
Accident reported on Clark and Logan

Latest News

File photo: LISD Graduation
High Schools proceed with commencement ceremonies
Arrested for Convenience Store Robbery
Reynaldo Robbery
Lights of Hope Volunteers
Light of Hope Volunteers
Laredo Memorial Day Veteran Celebrations
Memorial Day Events happening in Laredo