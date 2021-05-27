Man wanted for allegedly stealing mail

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of stealing mail.

Laredo Police need your help looking for 27-year-old Florentino Martinez.

He is roughly five feet, eight inches, weighs about 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information regarding Martinez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.