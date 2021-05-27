Memorial Day Events happening in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Most will look forward to this weekend as ‘Memorial Day Weekend’, but Monday’s date is a time to look back and honor those who were killed in service or died as a result of wounds suffered in battle.

Not to be confused with Veteran’s Day, Memorial Day is meant to be a day of remembrance.

Ceremonies are usually made at cemeteries and honor the men and woman who sacrificed their life.

Jesus Segovia from American Legion Post 59 and Guadalupe Alvarez from Disabled American War Veterans talk to us about Memorial Day’s history, volunteer opportunities, and events happening in town for local heroes who gave it their all.

