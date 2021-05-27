Advertisement

Memorial Day Events happening in Laredo

Several events around town will aim to honor those who never came home
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Most will look forward to this weekend as ‘Memorial Day Weekend’, but Monday’s date is a time to look back and honor those who were killed in service or died as a result of wounds suffered in battle.

Not to be confused with Veteran’s Day, Memorial Day is meant to be a day of remembrance.

Ceremonies are usually made at cemeteries and honor the men and woman who sacrificed their life.

Jesus Segovia from American Legion Post 59 and Guadalupe Alvarez from Disabled American War Veterans talk to us about Memorial Day’s history, volunteer opportunities, and events happening in town for local heroes who gave it their all.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer
Food benefits program available for families
The patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol officer.
Laredo Border Patrol agent accused of human smuggling
Jessica Kuykendall, native Laredoan, Wins Chopped episode!
Laredoan takes $10,000 top prize on Food Network’s Chopped
Accident reported on Clark
Accident reported on Clark and Logan

Latest News

File photo: LISD Graduation
High Schools proceed with commencement ceremonies
Arrested for Convenience Store Robbery
Reynaldo Robbery
27-year-old Florentino Martinez
Man wanted for allegedly stealing mail
Lights of Hope Volunteers
Light of Hope Volunteers