Over 500 politicians killed in Mexico before midterm elections

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Mexico is witnessing a wave of killings as the June 6 midterm election approaches.

From September of last year through May 25, at least 88 politicians or candidates have been killed, that’s according to one Mexican consulting firm.

They are part of the more than 565 politicians or candidates overall who have been targeted by some sort of crime ranging from murder to assault or threats.

The government says it believes both numbers are actually far lower though they don’t say how they tallied their numbers.

