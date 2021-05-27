Advertisement

Smoke seen coming from south Laredo elementary School

File photo: Laredo Fire Department
File photo: Laredo Fire Department(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Clouds of smoke were seen coming from a local elementary school Thursday morning, that’s according to the Laredo Fire Department.

Crews were called out to Centeno Elementary School which is located at the 2700 block of La Pita Magana at around 1 a.m.

After a thorough investigation, crews discovered that a motor vent malfunctioned.

The principal of Centeno arrived at the scene along with the UISD Police Department and an electrician.

No further details have been provided at this moment.

