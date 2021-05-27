Advertisement

‘Students Paying it Forward’ awards scholarship to high school senior

An Alexander High School senior was brought to tears after being awarded a $10,000 scholarship, but where it came from is even more surprising.
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An Alexander High School senior was brought to tears after being awarded a $10,000 scholarship, but where it came from is even more surprising.

That’s because the money was raised by students as part of the “Students Paying it Forward” initiative.

The non-profit organization began with Alexander High School siblings Kiandra and Mario Andre Dominguez after seeing families of local senior students struggle financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of students paying it forward, and everyone who contributed to our organization, we would like to present this $10,000 scholarship to Yulissa Rodriguez.”

To be considered for the scholarship, candidates submitted a video that explained how COVID had impacted their decision to attend college.

Yulissa was selected by a panel of judges.

