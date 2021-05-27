Summer enrollment opens at Laredo College

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Summer session enrollment is now open at Laredo College and instruction is ‘in person.’

Interested students can now register for either summer session one or two.

Laredo College is also encouraging students to come back to class for in-person options as the college is taking steps to ensure everyone remains safe.

“With vaccinations, masks, and social distancing, we will continue to utilize those tools,” said Michael Gonzalez. “Again, masks and social distancing for our students to keep everyone safe, but we see that it is time for folks to come back in-person and we’re looking forward to have everyone back at both our Fort McIntosh campus and our south campus here at Laredo College.”

The last day to register for summer session one is tomorrow while the last day to register for session two is July 2nd.

