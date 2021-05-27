Texas man found living inside Walmart air ducts

Advertisement

Man found living inside Walmart air ducts(CNN)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, TX. (KGNS) -A Texas man is taken into custody after authorities found in living inside the air ducts of a Walmart store.

On Wednesday, Houston Police officers and a SWAT team responded to the area when the man refused to come out.

Authorities say he was suffering from a mental crisis.

They were eventually able to get him out of the air duct and get him into an ambulance.

It is not known how long he had been living in their ducts.

