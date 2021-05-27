Texas man found living inside Walmart air ducts

HOUSTON, TX. (KGNS) -A Texas man is taken into custody after authorities found in living inside the air ducts of a Walmart store.

On Wednesday, Houston Police officers and a SWAT team responded to the area when the man refused to come out.

Authorities say he was suffering from a mental crisis.

They were eventually able to get him out of the air duct and get him into an ambulance.

It is not known how long he had been living in their ducts.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.