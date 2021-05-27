Thirsty Thursday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We’re all going to be thirsty for some water because it’s going to be a hot one!

On Thursday, we’ll start in the mid to upper 70s and we’ll see a high of 101 degrees with a heat index near 106.

This pattern will continue into Friday, where we’ll see another hot and humid day.

Things will cool down just a bit into the Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday we’ll see 98 degrees and 96 for Sunday.

Hopefully, your Memorial Day plans include a pool or body of water because it’s going to be hot and humid.

We are anticipating a high of 96 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain but it’s still going to be a hot one.

Then as we progress into the week, temperatures will drop to the mid to low 90s and our chances of rain will increase.

