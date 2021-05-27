Advertisement

Thirsty Thursday

Staying hydrated during these hot spring days
Hot and humid day
Hot and humid day(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We’re all going to be thirsty for some water because it’s going to be a hot one!

On Thursday, we’ll start in the mid to upper 70s and we’ll see a high of 101 degrees with a heat index near 106.

This pattern will continue into Friday, where we’ll see another hot and humid day.

Things will cool down just a bit into the Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday we’ll see 98 degrees and 96 for Sunday.

Hopefully, your Memorial Day plans include a pool or body of water because it’s going to be hot and humid.

We are anticipating a high of 96 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain but it’s still going to be a hot one.

Then as we progress into the week, temperatures will drop to the mid to low 90s and our chances of rain will increase.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer
Food benefits program available for families
The patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol officer.
Laredo Border Patrol agent accused of human smuggling
Jessica Kuykendall, native Laredoan, Wins Chopped episode!
Laredoan takes $10,000 top prize on Food Network’s Chopped
Accident reported on Clark
Accident reported on Clark and Logan

Latest News

Feel that summer feeling
Boys of summer heading to south Texas
Who will stop the heat?
Who will stop the heat?
Heat of the moment
Who will stop the heat?
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast