Trial begins for man charged with 2018 murder

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The fate of a man accused of killing a man and injuring another in 2018 could soon be reached.

On Monday, jury selection began for the trial against Norberto Adame Rivera.

After the jury was selected, the trial began with jurors hearing how Rivera and two other men allegedly killed Jose Jesus Martinez after a fight broke out at a local club.

On Thursday afternoon, closing arguments began.

Adame Rivera was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

