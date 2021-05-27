Advertisement

Two Austin Police officers rescue man from burning car

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, TX. (KGNS) -Body camera footage shows the heroic moments two police officers pulled a man from a burning vehicle.

The incident happened on Monday in Austin.

The officers arrived before the fire department and quickly rescued the man trapped inside a burning pick-up truck.

According to authorities, the driver of the truck suffered a medical emergency at the same time that he was backing into a parking spot.

The truck was in park, but his foot was still on the accelerator, causing the tires to spin in place and spark the fire.

The man was unable to move his foot off the gas pedal.

Two Austin Police officers smashed the window to open the door and get the man out of the truck before it was completely engulfed in flames.

The man had serious, potentially life-threatening smoke inhalation injuries.

The two officers who were recognized Wednesday say they appreciate the honor, but don’t consider themselves heroes.

