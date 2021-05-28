7 Day Forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An approaching cold front which will stall out a little to our north on Saturday. Desert air above our humid gulf air will retreat to our southwest, allowing for a deeper layer of gulf moisture over our area. This will bring at least slight chances of showers during most of the forecast period beginning the end of Friday night. Temperatures in the gulf air will not rise as high above 90.

I’m expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the mid to upper 70′s. Partly to mostly sunny Friday, high in the upper 90′s. A slight chance of a thundershower after midnight Friday night. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday through Thursday with a chance of a scattered shower each day, highs in the low to mid 90′s.

