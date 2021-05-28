Advertisement

7 Day Forecast

Hot Friday. Slight chances of showers begins late Friday night.
By Richard Berler
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An approaching cold front which will stall out a little to our north on Saturday. Desert air above our humid gulf air will retreat to our southwest, allowing for a deeper layer of gulf moisture over our area. This will bring at least slight chances of showers during most of the forecast period beginning the end of Friday night. Temperatures in the gulf air will not rise as high above 90.

I’m expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the mid to upper 70′s. Partly to mostly sunny Friday, high in the upper 90′s. A slight chance of a thundershower after midnight Friday night. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday through Thursday with a chance of a scattered shower each day, highs in the low to mid 90′s.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer
Food benefits program available for families
The patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol officer.
Laredo Border Patrol agent accused of human smuggling
Jessica Kuykendall, native Laredoan, Wins Chopped episode!
Laredoan takes $10,000 top prize on Food Network’s Chopped
Chef Jesse Kuykendall
Laredo native wins grand prize on ‘Chopped’

Latest News

Hot and humid day
Thirsty Thursday
Feel that summer feeling
Boys of summer heading to south Texas
Who will stop the heat?
Who will stop the heat?
Heat of the moment
Who will stop the heat?