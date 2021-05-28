Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest a gang member who had prior convictions of sexual assault.

The incident happened on Thursday morning when agents used a drone and discovered 21 undocumented immigrants hiding in the brush south of Hebbronville.

Record checks revealed that one of the individuals, identified as Wilber Fajardo-Herrera had ties to the Mara Salvatrucha Gang.

In the past 10 days, agents in Laredo Sector have arrested five individuals that have prior convictions for sexual offenses attempting to illegally enter the U.S. A total of 25 criminal aliens have been arrested within this same time frame.

