Advertisement

Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member

A total of 25 criminal aliens have been arrested within ten days
Wilber Fajardo-Herrera
Wilber Fajardo-Herrera(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest a gang member who had prior convictions of sexual assault.

The incident happened on Thursday morning when agents used a drone and discovered 21 undocumented immigrants hiding in the brush south of Hebbronville.

Record checks revealed that one of the individuals, identified as Wilber Fajardo-Herrera had ties to the Mara Salvatrucha Gang.

In the past 10 days, agents in Laredo Sector have arrested five individuals that have prior convictions for sexual offenses attempting to illegally enter the U.S. A total of 25 criminal aliens have been arrested within this same time frame.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found living inside Walmart air ducts
Texas man found living inside Walmart air ducts
Chef Jesse Kuykendall
Laredo native wins grand prize on ‘Chopped’
Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer
Food benefits program available for families
Murder trial begins for Norberto Adame Rivera
UPDATE: Man found guilty for murder in 2018
Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license

Latest News

45-year-old Daniel Charles
Laredo Police need help locating missing man
Wanted Sex Offender Arrested
Wanted Sex Offender Arrested
Sex Offenders Arrested
BP Arrest Sex Offenders
City of Laredo Survey
Laredo City Survey Coming to a Close