Border Patrol agents arrest four child sex offenders

Agents arrest four convicted sex offenders
Agents arrest four convicted sex offenders(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrested four convicted sex offenders during three separate incidents which happened within a 24-hour time span.

The first incident happened near Laredo College when agents apprehended a group of 13 individuals. Record checks revealed that 35-year-old Miguel Gonzalez Cervantes was convicted of sexual assault and indecency with a child.

Later that day, agents arrested another group of nine undocumented people in the same area. Thirty-Seven-year-old Wilmar Antonio Cardona-Rivera had prior convictions of sex with a minor out of California.

Then on Thursday morning, agents arrested 22 people near Rio Bravo, and two of the individuals had prior convictions for sex offenses.

Record checks reveled 45-year-old Victor Cordero-Rodriguez and 57-year-old Jose Luis Monroy-Reyes were arrested for sexual abuse of a minor.

All subjects will be prosecuted for their immigration violations.

