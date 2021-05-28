Advertisement

Diocese of Laredo updates church rules

The new changes will be effective on Saturday, June 5th.
Diocese of Laredo
Diocese of Laredo
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Diocese of Laredo is updating changes made during the pandemic.

According to San Martin, all churches within the diocese will no longer have to observe social distancing.

However, the use of a face mask will still be required.

The exemption from the obligation to attend mass will also remain in effect, but pastors at each parish will determine whether or not to continue to livestream their Sunday masses.

