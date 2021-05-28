Federal agents arrest man wanted for sexual assault of a child

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrest a man who was wanted for sexual assault of a child out of Houston.

The arrest happened on Wednesday, May 26 when officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge were processing buses arriving from Mexico and referred 19-year-old Samuel Daniel Gomez to secondary inspection.

A biometric verification through a law enforcement database confirmed Gomez had a warrant for aggravated sexual assault.

He was transported to the Webb County Jail pending criminal proceedings.

