Advertisement

Immigrants kept in trunk of car

A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of two individuals who were locked inside the car
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop by the Texas Department of Public Safety leads to the discovery of two individuals who were locked inside a trunk.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening when DPS conducted a traffic stop on Highway 83, south of the Webb County line.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found a total of five undocumented immigrants, two of which were being kept inside the trunk of the car.

All of the individuals were arrested and taken in for processing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found living inside Walmart air ducts
Texas man found living inside Walmart air ducts
Chef Jesse Kuykendall
Laredo native wins grand prize on ‘Chopped’
Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer
Food benefits program available for families
Murder trial begins for Norberto Adame Rivera
UPDATE: Man found guilty for murder in 2018
Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license

Latest News

Wanted Sex Offender Arrested
Wanted Sex Offender Arrested
Sex Offenders Arrested
BP Arrest Sex Offenders
City of Laredo Survey
Laredo City Survey Coming to a Close
TAMIU Anti-Asian Hate Panel
TAMIU Anti-Asian Hate Panel
US 83 Project
US 83 Project