Laredo College president accepts new position in McAllen

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo College president has accepted a new position with South Texas College in McAllen.

Dr. Ricardo J. Solis was the sole candidate for the job and he plans to use the experience he learned here in his new role.

Dr. Solis maybe heading out to bigger pastures, but his impact and achievements are still going to pave the way for future college students interested in furthering their education here at home.

“I totally recognize this would not be done without the support of the administration, the hard working staff and of course our faculty.”

The leadership of Solis led Laredo College to be named the top community college in the state, and now he is taking his skills and talent to the Rio Grande Valley.

“I’m totally enthusiastic as I totally recognize my new position that I have honorably obtained is due to the result of what Laredo, Laredo College provided to me.”

In a short span of time as president, Solis promoted the image of the two campuses, expanded their programs, and led the nursing department to be nationally recognized.

“The achievements we have reached, the different programs have been impressive and for this we are grateful,” said Mercurio Martinez, Jr.

“Dr. Solis did an excellent job while he was here and we’re going to continue the vision we have here at the college,” said Lupita Zepeda.

With his tenure beginning here in 2016, Dr. Solis is now interested in spreading his knowledge and understanding of the border to McAllen.

“Five years ago, I started here exactly with the vision to develop new programs and positioning Laredo College in a position we hadn’t been before- not only locally recognized, but more importantly, statewide.”

Prior to entering the higher education field, Solis was actively involved for over twenty years in the development of the International Economic Workforce and now he will continue to spread his expertise in areas that will continue to benefit the south Texas area.

“So, I’m grateful for what I’ve learned and I’m taking with me what I’ve learned over the last five years and I’m also very cognizant that I would not be her talking about it were not for Laredo College.”

Solis expects to remain at the college at least until July. He has officially accepted the new position, but it’s now up to the board of trustees to make the next move.

Board members say they still have announcements to make over the summer, but the search is on for an interim president.

