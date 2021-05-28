Laredo Police need help locating missing man
Police say Daniel Charles suffers from epilepsy and has a childlike mental state
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man.
Laredo Police need help finding 45-year-old Daniel Charles.
He has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 120 pounds and is about five feet, six inches.
He was last seen on May 28 at around 9:15 a.m. wearing a white shirt, beige pants and blue sneakers.
Police say Daniel suffers from epilepsy and has a childlike mental state.
Daniel was last seen in the area of Morelos Drive in southeast Laredo.
